Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,144 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

