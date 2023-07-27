Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 787 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 787 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $4,547,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $119.80 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

