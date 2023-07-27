Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,163 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 364,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

