Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 335 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total value of $202,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,611,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,789,852. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

VRTX opened at $351.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.80. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

