Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,749 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after buying an additional 218,843 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after buying an additional 455,142 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,965,000 after buying an additional 330,830 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,758,000 after buying an additional 725,651 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

