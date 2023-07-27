Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,112 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,565,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,518 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,764 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 251,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.