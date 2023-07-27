Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 629 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $219.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

