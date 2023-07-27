Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,143 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 22,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 60,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

FFC opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0815 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

