Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 526.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344,912 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 461,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 333,980 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.