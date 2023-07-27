Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $105,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,218,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $317.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $329.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at $333,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

