Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $108,000 in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kemper Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Kemper stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $68.15.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -27.68%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.