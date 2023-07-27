Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $108,000 in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $68.15.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -27.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

