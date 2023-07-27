Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $109,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,931 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,651 shares of company stock worth $31,064,713 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of COIN opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

