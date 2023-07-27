Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $115,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,647,000 after acquiring an additional 683,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,183,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,263,000 after acquiring an additional 890,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,739,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

