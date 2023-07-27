Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $123,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

