Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $124,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,674,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,950,000 after purchasing an additional 394,336 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,184,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

