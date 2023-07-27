Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 90.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $361,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $155.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.