Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,639 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after acquiring an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $127.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

