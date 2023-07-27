Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 19.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Denbury by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Denbury by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,324,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Denbury by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEN shares. Johnson Rice downgraded Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Denbury Price Performance

DEN stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.62. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.31.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.