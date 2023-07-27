Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LH opened at $218.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.47. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

