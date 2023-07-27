Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,867,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $359.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.