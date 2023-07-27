Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.34.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.