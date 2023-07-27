Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PDP opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $82.76.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.