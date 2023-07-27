Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.14 and a 200-day moving average of $262.99. The stock has a market cap of $286.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

