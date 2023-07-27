Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAPR. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 433,449 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $10,480,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $5,776,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $2,958,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $2,384,000.

Shares of BATS UAPR opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

