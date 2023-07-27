Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,516 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 129.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

