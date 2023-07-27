Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,483 Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 290,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,228 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $139.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2447 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

