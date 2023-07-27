Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 503 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $210.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $27,801.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $27,801.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock worth $9,826,245. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.