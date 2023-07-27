Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 654 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $174.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

