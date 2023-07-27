Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
