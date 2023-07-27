Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

