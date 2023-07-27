Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $145.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

