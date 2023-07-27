Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,335 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ROL opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

