Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 491 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $209.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.31. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.