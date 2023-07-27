Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,454 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 592,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 89.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 180,893 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 45,709 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 93,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $239.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.1182 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.