Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224 over the last 90 days. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %

BMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $332.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

