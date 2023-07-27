Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

