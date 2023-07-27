Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $117,000 Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

AI opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,243 shares of company stock worth $21,596,080. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

