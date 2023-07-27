Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

RTM opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average of $157.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $185.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

