Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NI opened at $28.43 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Insider Activity

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.