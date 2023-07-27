Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $105.86.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.