Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of RTH opened at $178.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.38. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $151.58 and a 1 year high of $182.12.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

