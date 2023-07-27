Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 39.8% in July

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSTGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AMST opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Amesite has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSTFree Report) by 295.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

