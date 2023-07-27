Amgen (AMGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.10. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $45,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $62,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.