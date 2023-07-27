AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

