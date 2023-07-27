Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Amundi Stock Performance
Shares of Amundi stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. Amundi has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $60.45.
About Amundi
