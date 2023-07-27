ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ANA Stock Performance

ALNPY stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANA Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ANA in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

