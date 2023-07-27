Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vulcan Materials’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $6.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.24. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.06. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $226.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

