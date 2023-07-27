Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) PT at C$78.11

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$79.28.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$68.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.55. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$50.00 and a 52 week high of C$82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.7610265 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

