Analysts Set Expectations for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBM. CIBC upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

TSE:DBM opened at C$6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$591.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.71.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 1.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

