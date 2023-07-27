Analysts Set Expectations for Full House Resorts, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Full House Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million.

FLL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

FLL stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 10.8% during the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth about $920,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,385.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,060. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

