Analysts Set Expectations for Illumina, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.68.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $191.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.82 and a 200-day moving average of $206.77. Illumina has a 12-month low of $179.03 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,536 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 13,650.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.